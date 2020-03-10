Robert W. Baird Cuts Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $75.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

NYSE:THO opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,788,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 122,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

