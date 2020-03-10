Robert W. Baird Lowers Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target to $143.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $166.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of VAR opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.40.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,943 shares of company stock worth $2,716,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

