Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Shares of RHHBY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,922,000 after acquiring an additional 122,866 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 5,448,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 8,102.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 994,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 982,500 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.