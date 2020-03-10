Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Trimmed by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,190 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Rockwell Automation worth $239,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $1,496,466 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $152.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $143.91 and a 1 year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

