Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE RME traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,477. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

