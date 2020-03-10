Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.88% from the company’s current price.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.32.

Shares of ROOT traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and a PE ratio of 80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.09. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$4.73.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

