Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 780,340 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.11% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $26,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $280,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at $207,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.14. 119,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $130.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

