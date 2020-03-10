Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.88% of J2 Global worth $40,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in J2 Global by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in J2 Global by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

J2 Global stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.95.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

