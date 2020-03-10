Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 31,918 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.96% of LHC Group worth $41,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.87. 24,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,399. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.57 million. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

