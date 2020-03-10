Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $40.86 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $40,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.03 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

