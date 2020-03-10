Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.82% of Qualys worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Qualys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qualys by 41.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after buying an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $38,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $83,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,511 shares of company stock worth $2,450,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,541. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $95.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.07.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.