Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,690 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $31,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,413,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,436,000 after purchasing an additional 344,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Ted R. Antenucci purchased 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.92 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

HPP stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 62,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,459. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.