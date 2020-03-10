Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.76. The stock had a trading volume of 136,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,704. The firm has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.75 and its 200 day moving average is $396.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

