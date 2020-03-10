Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,979,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350,872. The stock has a market cap of $492.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

