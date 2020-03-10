Roundview Capital LLC Has $20.33 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $135,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

