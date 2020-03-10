Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Acquires A$88,000.00 in Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) insider Alexander Passmore acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,000.00 ($62,411.35).

Shares of RXL remained flat at $A$0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,108,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.02. Rox Resources Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.04 ($0.02).

Rox Resources Company Profile

Rox Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Western Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group elements. The company's principal assets include 100% interests in the Fisher East Nickel project covering an area of approximately 350 square kilometers located in the North Eastern Goldfields region; the Mt Fisher Gold project covering an area of approximately 220 square kilometers situated in North Eastern Goldfields region; and the Collurabbie Gold-Nickel project comprising approximately 123 square kilometers located in the highly prospective North Eastern Goldfields region.

