Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$8.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.09.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TSE:TEV traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $840.71 million and a PE ratio of -28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tervita has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$7.99.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.