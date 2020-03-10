Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Performer” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AUTO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 565 ($7.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 480 ($6.31) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.63 ($7.66).

Shares of LON AUTO traded down GBX 24.60 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 470.80 ($6.19). The company had a trading volume of 2,731,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 464.70 ($6.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 561.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 549.87.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

