Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB started coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.15 ($4.49).

Shares of BOO traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 266.40 ($3.50). 3,586,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 61.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 284.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.30 ($3.82).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

