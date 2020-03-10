Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €560.00 Price Target for Rational (FRA:RAA)

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAA. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €647.60 ($753.02).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA:RAA traded down €25.00 ($29.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €554.00 ($644.19). The stock had a trading volume of 88,007 shares. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €659.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €673.19.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.