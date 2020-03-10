Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Performer Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,270.50 ($16.71).

Ocado Group stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,093 ($14.38). 2,131,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.18. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of GBX 996.92 ($13.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,192.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.98.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37 shares of company stock worth $45,674.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

