Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -3.50

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) have trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Main First Bank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,686.30 ($35.34).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,428.40 ($18.79) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,937.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,193.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

