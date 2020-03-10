Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Royal Dutch Shell’s score:

A number of research firms recently commented on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743.70 ($36.09).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,407.20 ($18.51) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,939 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,189.03. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

