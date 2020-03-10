Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,676.42 ($35.21).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,413.40 ($18.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion and a PE ratio of 7.25. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,939 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,189.03.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

