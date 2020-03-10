Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -3.50

Media coverage about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a media sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of RYDAF stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

