Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,743,000.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Clark bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $52,335.00.

Shares of RGT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.33.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

