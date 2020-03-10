Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.20% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,518,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,536 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 702,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

