RPICoin (RPI) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. RPICoin has a market cap of $21,212.38 and $4.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RPICoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00064979 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPI is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 938,115,739 coins and its circulating supply is 898,103,803 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RPICoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RPICoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.