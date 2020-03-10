Rudolf Kwan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) EVP Rudolf Kwan acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $19,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 1,108,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,721. The stock has a market cap of $835.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Athenex Inc has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after buying an additional 797,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Athenex by 73.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 75.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,055,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 453,654 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 834,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athenex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATNX. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

