RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE RMBL opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

