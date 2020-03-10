Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

