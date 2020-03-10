Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.19 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $8.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on R. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of R stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

