Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s current price.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of R opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Insiders acquired 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $40,036,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,340,000 after acquiring an additional 608,085 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,957,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

