Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $698,346.05 and $8,864.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.95 or 0.02932507 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003919 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.