Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $7.62 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00004631 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. In the last week, Safe has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $72,286.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006284 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.