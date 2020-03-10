SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $571,440.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00995523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00209034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin's official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

