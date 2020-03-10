SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. SAFRAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $29.97 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.