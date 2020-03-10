salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $184,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 790.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 46,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.09, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,539 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,687. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

