salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Symphony Asset Management LLC

Symphony Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,539 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,687. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Edward Jones began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.97.

NYSE CRM traded up $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,989. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 billion, a PE ratio of 794.56, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

