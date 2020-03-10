SaluS Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, SaluS has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $5.67 or 0.00071516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and CryptoBridge. SaluS has a total market cap of $5.74 million and $8,717.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00073769 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,978.85 or 1.00642974 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 96.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000373 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001420 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

