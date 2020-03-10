Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram Purchases 5,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director David Awram acquired 5,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$41,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,440 shares in the company, valued at C$4,390,211.20.

TSE SSL traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,655. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.63. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

