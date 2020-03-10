Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€13.60” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €13.60 ($15.81) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.19 ($17.66).

ETR:LHA opened at €10.85 ($12.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.33 ($14.34) and a 12 month high of €23.16 ($26.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

