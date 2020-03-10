Sanjay Chowbey Acquires 500 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Stock

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) insider Sanjay Chowbey acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $15,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,823. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 2,406,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after buying an additional 387,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

