Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,715,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,711. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $21,297,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 155,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

