Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.83. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth $116,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

NYSE:SC traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 993,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,843. The company has a quick ratio of 62.53, a current ratio of 62.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

