savedroid (SVD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 207.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, savedroid has traded 230% higher against the dollar. One savedroid token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Tidex and Bancor Network. savedroid has a market capitalization of $541,748.54 and $60.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get savedroid alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00482283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.39 or 0.06384157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00057713 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031014 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012491 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003738 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (SVD) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Tidex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for savedroid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for savedroid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.