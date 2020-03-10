Scala Reaches Market Cap of $213,299.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $213,299.00 and $311.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.02519259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

