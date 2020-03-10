Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.30 ($7.33) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.95 ($10.41).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.23 ($8.41) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.57. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.