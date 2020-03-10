Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Director Buys $34,100.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 40,407,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,369,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

