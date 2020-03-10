Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 96.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Bank of America cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 15.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 121,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 57,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 208,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.